Collector Vinay Gowda GC Sets Plantation Target For Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Vinay Gowda GC has directed the concerned authorities to achieve the district's sapling plantation target under the Harit Maharashtra Campaign. He said the Maharajaswa Abhiyan should begin with a plantation drive and that all departments should focus on planting, preserving and conserving trees through public participation.

He was speaking at a review meeting on tree plantation held at the District Collector's office on Monday.

Former MLC Sanjay Kenekar, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minnu PM, Regional Forest Officer Suvarna Mane, Divisional Forest Officer (Social Forestry) Sandeep Giri, District Superintending Agriculture Officer Deepak Gawali, and heads of various departments were present.

Gowda said the Maharajaswa Abhiyan (Mega Revenue Campaign) will be launched in the district by the Revenue Department on July 22, 2026, under which citizens will be provided with various services and facilities. He said the campaign should commence with a tree plantation drive. The district-level plantation programme should be organised in the presence of dignitaries, elected representatives from every constituency and heads of government departments.

He directed the Social Forestry Department to provide details of nurseries, including contact numbers, locations and sapling availability, in line with the plantation targets assigned to each department. This will enable departments to procure saplings from nearby nurseries.

Kenekar urged officials to transform the Green Maharashtra Mission into a people's movement by encouraging public participation and involving social organisations in tree plantation activities.