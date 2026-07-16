CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeks Report On Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Water Supply Project Within 10 Days | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to submit a detailed report on the progress of the city’s new water supply scheme within 10 days and ensure that the project is completed at the earliest so that residents receive water without further delay.

The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting held at the chief minister's official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Fadnavis expressed displeasure over the delay in the project and sought a timeline for completing the remaining work.

The meeting was convened after Mayor Sameer Rajurkar submitted a written complaint to the Chief Minister, alleging that the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) was not supplying additional water to the city due to technical issues.

During the review, officials from the MJP and representatives of the contractor company were questioned over the slow pace of the project. MJP Member Secretary Ranganayak gave a presentation on the status of the scheme.

The project will draw water from the Jayakwadi dam and has been planned to meet the city’s water demand up to 2052, with a supply capacity of 604 million litres per day (MLD).

Officials informed the chief minister that 29 of the proposed 59 water storage tanks have been completed. They also said that 1,221 kilometres of the water distribution pipeline network have already been laid.

Fadnavis directed officials to conduct a site inspection and submit a report within 10 days detailing the remaining work, technical issues and the time required to complete the project.

He also instructed authorities to immediately restore roads dug up for pipeline work, repair potholes and complete the remaining pipeline work. He asked the MJP and the contractor to increase manpower to speed up the project.

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The chief minister further directed the municipal corporation and the MJP to work in coordination, increase the pace of new tap connections and complete hydraulic testing of the distribution network. He also ordered regular progress reviews and said a presentation on completed and pending work should be made at the next review meeting.

Fadnavis stressed that precautions should be taken to prevent accidents caused by potholes during the monsoon and said all pending work on the water supply scheme should be completed without delay.