Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar To Get Phased Additional Water Supply From June 12 | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional Commissioner G. Sreekanth on Saturday reviewed the progress of the city's new water supply scheme and directed officials to ensure that additional and uninterrupted water supply begins in phases by June 12.

Sreekanth inspected ongoing works at the water purification centre in Nakshatrawadi and held discussions with officials from various departments. He reviewed the status of work that had been assigned during earlier meetings and assessed measures required to complete the remaining tasks under the project.

Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, officials from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), representatives of the Police Commissionerate, Zilla Parishad officials, department staff and representatives of the contractor company were present during the review.

The divisional commissioner said all agencies involved in the project must work in coordination to complete the remaining works within the stipulated timeframe. He also instructed officials to consult the divisional commissioner's office before taking any legal or administrative decisions related to issues arising during the execution of the project.

According to officials, an additional 20 MLD (million litres per day) of water supply has already been started following joint efforts by the municipal corporation and the MJP. Sreekanth directed authorities to continue the phased implementation of the scheme and ensure uninterrupted water supply from June 12.

Municipal Commissioner Yedge said several parts of the city currently receive water once every seven to eight days. He said the interval between water supply cycles would gradually reduce after the completion of the new scheme, resulting in a more regular and adequate water supply for residents.

Officials informed the meeting that the MJP is closely monitoring the project's daily progress and submitting regular reports to the divisional commissioner. After reviewing the reports, Sreekanth directed all departments to speed up the remaining work and maintain coordination to meet the deadline.