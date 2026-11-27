CM Devendra Fadnavis Lauds Pune Civic Body's Anti-Flex Drive, Says 'Name Me Too If My Hoarding Is Illegal' | X / @CMOMaharashtra

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has strongly backed the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) ongoing drive against roadside encroachments and illegal flex banners, praising the administration for its sustained action and urging other cities to follow Pune’s innovative approach. Supporting the civic body’s ‘Bhau Flex Kadha’ campaign, Fadnavis said that even if an unauthorised hoarding bearing his name is found, the administration should publicly include his name in its list of offenders.

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The Chief Minister’s endorsement comes as the PMC’s citizen complaint portal has crossed 2,500 complaints within four days of its launch on November 24.

In a social media post on Friday, Fadnavis congratulated the PMC administration for its action against encroachments and illegal hoardings. He stressed that citizens must be able to use public infrastructure properly, with adequate space for vehicles and pedestrians. He further said that rules are not meant merely to be published in government resolutions or official documents but must also be implemented to improve the quality of life of ordinary citizens.

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Appreciating the distinctly Puneri approach adopted by the civic administration, Fadnavis said, “If an illegal hoarding bearing my name is put up tomorrow, announce my name too in your list of awardees.” He also urged the Nagpur administration to begin awareness campaigns ahead of the upcoming winter session of the state legislature and ensure that illegal hoardings do not disfigure the city. His message to political leaders and workers was that they should remain visible among people rather than on unauthorised hoardings.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the administration was determined to ensure that the campaign created a lasting impact. “People do not like flex banners. If people are not demanding that they be put up, why should they be installed? People do not want such posters, and that is their demand. We have involved citizens in this campaign, and the response has been extremely encouraging,” Ram said.

He added that the administration wanted citizens to become active participants in governance rather than leaving every civic responsibility to the bureaucracy. “I believe that if Pune cannot do something good, which city in the country can? Pune has colleges, IT and GCC hubs, experts from different fields and an aware population. I want 100 per cent public participation in the administration,” he said.

Mayor Manjusha Nagpure also welcomed the Chief Minister’s appreciation and thanked him for supporting the initiative. Speaking to the The Free Press Journal, she said the campaign would continue and that more initiatives and development measures were being planned for Pune. She added that proposals requiring the Chief Minister’s approval would be taken up with him for implementation in the coming days.

Nagpure added, “There are several aspects to be examined before taking action, particularly whether the flex banners have valid permissions or have been put up without legal approval. There is a procedure to be followed in every case, and the portal is functioning well, with citizens actively registering complaints.”

Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajit Nair said the portal was also receiving complaints from PCMC areas, creating an additional technical load. The PMC has informed the Pimpri-Chinchwad administration and suggested that it develop a separate complaint portal to address illegal banners within its jurisdiction.