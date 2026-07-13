CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex Gratia For Families Of 3 Women Killed In Accident During Ashadhi Wari | File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia for the families of three women killed in an accident in Pune district's Jejuri during Ashadhi Wari.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Fadnavis wrote, "The tragic death of three warkaris in an accident near Jejuri, Pune district, is deeply distressing. I pay heartfelt tributes to the warkaris who lost their lives in this tragedy. The injured warkaris have been immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, and necessary medical treatment is underway. Upon receiving news of the incident, senior administrative officials rushed to the site, and we are continuously monitoring the situation. The State Government will provide financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased."

According to a preliminary inquiry, a 70‑year‑old truck driver, who was unwell and on medication for fever and cold, allegedly swerved left while overtaking another vehicle and ploughed down the women.

The accident occurred around 8.30am near a hotel, about 500 metres from the Belsar toll plaza towards Jejuri, 12 km ahead of the main palkhi procession.

"A truck belonging to the dindi (group of pilgrims) of Rangnath Maharaj Pokharbisikar from Loha in Nanded district was proceeding towards Jejuri on the designated vehicle lane when it hit seven women warkaris of a dindi from Kasabe Digraj in Sangli district," Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Sandeep Singh Gill said.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that the truck driver, aged 70, was unwell and had taken medication for fever and cold. While attempting to overtake another vehicle, he allegedly swerved the truck, veering off to the left, ploughing down the women, he said.

Nanda Pawar (60), Madhavi Rajaram Salgare (55) and Rajshri Shankar Bhosale (55), all from Miraj taluka in Sangli district, died in the accident. The four injured women were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Jejuri for treatment, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar visited the accident spot and also met the injured women warkaris in the hospital. She instructed the administration to provide all possible help and medical treatment to the injured and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.