Pune VIDEO: Viral Video Shows Vehicles Coming From All Directions At Punawale Junction, Triggering Massive Traffic Jam In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A video showing massive traffic chaos at Gaikwad Nagar Corner in Punawale, Pimpri-Chinchwad, has gone viral on social media. The clip, reportedly shot on Sunday night, shows vehicles approaching the junction from all directions, leading to severe congestion and confusion. No personnel from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate’s Traffic Branch are visible in the video.

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Traffic snarls were observed during the final hours of the weekend, as many residents were returning home. Punawale, which has seen a rapid rise in its IT workforce and residential population in recent years, witnesses heavy movement on weekends as people travel for leisure or return from outings.

Traffic congestion is a frequent problem in several parts of Punawale. The Gaikwad Nagar Corner junction is located near the Katraj-Dehu Road Bypass stretch of the Mumbai-Pune Highway, where traffic from multiple directions converges.

The underpasses along the bypass also add to the problem by making traffic movement more complicated, especially during peak hours. Residents have often complained about long queues and slow-moving traffic in the area.

Although rainfall usually worsens congestion in Punawale, no rain was reported on Sunday night. Despite the clear weather, the area witnessed heavy traffic, as seen in the viral video.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate’s Traffic Branch has not yet issued any response regarding the viral video or the traffic situation at the junction.