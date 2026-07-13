Pune: Two Men Drown At Raigad's Devkund Waterfall After Allegedly Ignoring Police Warning | Sourced

Pune: Two men from Pune drowned at the popular Devkund Waterfall in Raigad district on Sunday after they allegedly ignored police warnings and entered a restricted area through an unauthorised route, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Gopal Ramlal Rathod, a native of Nanded district, and Vishnu Vilas Dhok, who hailed from Hingoli district. Both were working in different companies in Chakan MIDC and had travelled to Devkund with a group of 20 colleagues, including six women, in a hired minibus.

According to police, the group reached the Patnus T-point around 12.15 pm, where officers deployed for monsoon safety stopped them from proceeding further. They were advised to return due to the risks posed by heavy rains and rising water levels.

Despite the warning, the group allegedly hired a local guide and reached the waterfall through an unauthorised trail via Mhasewadi village, bypassing the police checkpoint.

Around 2 pm, Rathod and Dhok entered the water. Police said Dhok reportedly did not know how to swim. Preliminary findings suggest that when he began struggling in the water, he may have held on to Rathod in an attempt to save himself, causing both men to drown.

Rescue teams, along with local divers, immediately launched a search operation. However, the bodies could not be located before nightfall, and the operation was suspended due to poor visibility. Officials said the search will resume on Monday morning.

The incident comes amid repeated warnings from authorities urging tourists to avoid entering restricted areas and water bodies during the monsoon, when strong currents and rising water levels make popular tourist spots especially dangerous.