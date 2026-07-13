Pune: Six-Year-Old Girl Killed After PMPML Bus Hits Two-Wheeler In Punawale; Driver Booked | AI

Pune: A six-year-old girl was killed after a PMPML bus allegedly hit the two-wheeler she was travelling on with her mother near Pavana Bridge in Punawale on Saturday morning. The bus driver has been booked for rash and negligent driving, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Khushbhoo Bishnoi. According to the police, the accident occurred around 11.15 am, when her mother was taking her to school from Punawale to Kiwale on a two-wheeler.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the speeding PMPML bus was attempting to overtake the two-wheeler when it allegedly struck the vehicle. The collision caused both riders to fall on the road. While the mother suffered injuries, the child came under the rear wheels of the bus and died on the spot.

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Based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother, Ravet Police registered an FIR against the bus driver, Sayyad Shabbir Mulani (34), a resident of Nigdi. He has been booked under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police have detained the driver for further investigation.

The tragic incident has once again raised concerns over the increasing number of accidents involving PMPML buses in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Several recent crashes involving public transport buses have sparked questions about driver training, speeding, adherence to traffic rules and passenger safety.

Residents and road safety activists have repeatedly urged the authorities to introduce stricter monitoring of PMPML drivers, regular safety audits and stronger enforcement against rash driving. They say immediate corrective measures are needed to improve road safety and prevent such tragedies from recurring.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the accident.