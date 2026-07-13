Pune-Mumbai's Iconic Deccan Queen Returns With Restored Heritage Dining Car And Upgraded Coaches | Salman Ansari - Representative

Pune: The iconic Deccan Queen Express has returned with a refreshed heritage look after Central Railway restored its famous dining car and upgraded several passenger facilities. The makeover combines the train's rich history with improved comfort, offering travellers a better journey between Mumbai and Pune.

Known as the "Queen of the Deccan," the nearly 96-year-old train remains one of the most popular services on the Mumbai-Pune route. It is also recognised as the only train in India with a dedicated dining car where passengers can enjoy freshly prepared meals in a restaurant-style setting while the train is in motion.

As part of the refurbishment, Central Railway has renovated the dining coach with a heritage theme inspired by the train's historic legacy. The coach now features comfortable sofas, carpeting, traditional Warli artwork and interiors designed to recreate the charm of the Deccan Queen's early years. The dining car can accommodate up to 32 passengers at a time.

Passengers travelling in general, second seating (2S), AC chair car and Vistadome coaches can use the dining car without a separate reservation. They only need to pay a nominal service charge ranging from ₹5 to ₹70.

The menu continues to serve popular railway favourites, including bread and butter, cheese toast, cutlets, sandwiches, omelettes, and other light snacks, allowing passengers to enjoy the classic "restaurant on wheels" experience associated with the train for decades.

Apart from the dining coach, Central Railway has also upgraded the train's interiors. The improvements include renovated washrooms, redesigned coach interiors and refurbished AC chair car seats, making the journey more comfortable while preserving the train's heritage.

The Deccan Queen operates daily between Pune and Mumbai. Train number 12124 departs Pune at 7.15 am and reaches Mumbai CSMT at 10.25 am. On the return journey, train number 12123 leaves Mumbai CSMT at 5.10 pm and arrives in Pune at 8.25 pm.

With its restored heritage dining car and improved passenger amenities, the Deccan Queen continues to offer a unique blend of nostalgia, comfort and one of India's most memorable rail travel experiences.