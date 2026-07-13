Pune Wari Tragedy: 3 Women Warkaris killed, 4 Seriously Injured After Truck Rams From Behind, Near Jejuri | Video | X / IANS

Pune: Three women Varkaris killed and four others seriously injured after a truck carrying dindi luggage rammed into a group of pilgrims on the Saswad–Jejuri road near Bhongale Mala on Monday morning.



The accident took place near Hotel Shipdeep, close to the Belsar toll plaza, while devotees accompanying Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj's palkhi were walking towards Jejuri.

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The driver has been identified as Balaji Eknath Dak (63), a resident of Pimpalgaon in Nanded district.



According to information, the truck, which was transporting luggage belonging to the Thathe Maharaj Bhoshikar Dindi from Kandhar in Nanded district which lost control and crashed into the pilgrims from behind.

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The deceased have been identified as, Nanda Pawar (70), a resident of Kavalapur, Miraj taluka, Sangli district, Madhavi Rajaram Salgare (55), a resident of Malgaon, Miraj taluka, Sangli district and Rajshri Shankar Bhosale (55), a resident of Kasabe Digraj, Miraj taluka, Sangli district.



Additionally, Four women sustained serious injuries and were immediately shifted to a hospital in Jejuri, where they are undergoing treatment.



The truck involved in the accident is a Tata truck (MH-43 E-4908) belonging to the Thathe Maharaj Bhoshikar Dindi.

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According to preliminary police investigations, the driver had reportedly consumed medication for fever before driving. Investigators suspect that he experienced drowsiness, causing him to lose control of the vehicle, which then ploughed into the group of Varkaris walking ahead of the palkhi procession. Police reached the scene immediately, shifted the victims to hospital, and detained the truck driver.



Sandeep Singh Gill, Supritendent of Pune Rural Police said, as per the initial information at least three women have died because of the accident. Regarding the incident a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.



The incident occurred as thousands of devotees were making their way towards Pandharpur for the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage. Following the accident, panic and chaos erupted at the spot as fellow pilgrims and locals rushed to rescue the injured.