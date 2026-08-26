Cloudy Water In Oxygen Humidifier Raises Safety Concerns At Beed Hospital | Sourced

Beed: Patient safety concerns have resurfaced at the Beed District Hospital after heavily cloudy water was allegedly detected in an oxygen humidifier bottle used for a critical patient in the semi-ICU ward.

The incident has triggered demands for a high-level inquiry into the hospital's infection-control protocols, water quality and equipment maintenance. Social activist Dr Ganesh Dhawale has submitted a formal complaint to Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar and District Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar, demanding an immediate probe.

According to the complaint, a semi-ICU patient developed respiratory distress while being taken for a sonography examination. Hospital staff administered oxygen through a mask during transit, during which attendants noticed that the water inside the humidifier bottle was severely discoloured and cloudy. Following protests, the staff discarded the water and replaced the humidifier unit before resuming oxygen administration.

Medical protocols mandate the use of sterile distilled water and rigorous disinfection routines for oxygen humidification systems to prevent microbial contamination. Experts warn that contaminated water or unsterilised humidifier bottles can lead to biofilm formation and aerosolise harmful pathogens directly into a patient's respiratory tract, posing severe risks to immunocompromised and critically ill individuals.

In his complaint, Dr Dhawale urged authorities to send water samples for microbiological testing and inspect all oxygen delivery apparatus, including humidifier bottles and delivery tubing. He also sought an audit of the facility's sanitation logs and strict disciplinary action against staff found guilty of procedural lapses.

The controversy comes close on the heels of another alleged medical negligence case at the same facility. Days earlier, relatives of Sandhya Suraj Pawar from Wadwani alleged that surgical material was left inside her abdomen during a Caesarean section, leading to a life-threatening infection that required emergency corrective surgeries. The incidents have drawn criticism from civil society over healthcare standards and sanitation at the state-run hospital.