 Chinchwad Assembly Seat: Nana Kate Withdraws, Battle Now Between BJP's Shankar Jagtap & NCP-SP's Rahul Kalate
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had earlier met Kate to convince him to withdraw. However, Kate was adamant about contesting. Now, he has withdrawn his nomination

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Chinchwad Assembly Seat: Nana Kate Withdraws, Battle Now Between BJP's Shankar Jagtap & NCP-SP's Rahul Kalate | File Photo

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nana Kate has withdrawn his nomination as an independent from the Chinchwad constituency for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly polls, setting up a battle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pimpri-Chinchwad chief Shankar Jagtap and NCP-SP nominee Rahul Kalate.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had earlier met Kate to convince him to withdraw. However, Kate was adamant about contesting. Now, he has withdrawn his nomination. However, he hasn't named the candidate he would be supporting. He had earlier stated that he and his supporters won't campaign for Jagtap despite being in the Mahayuti.

