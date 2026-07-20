Chhota Pandharpur Set For Ashadhi Ekadashi Rush; Lakhs Of Devotees Expected To Visit | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration has stepped up preparations for the Ashadhi Ekadashi Yatra, scheduled to be held on July 25 at Chhota Pandharpur, a revered pilgrimage site in the Marathwada region, popularly known as Prati Pandharpur (replica of Pandharpur).

With lakhs of devotees expected to visit for darshan this year, various government departments are working on a war footing to ensure smooth arrangements.

Barricading work is progressing rapidly around the temple premises, darshan queues, palkhi routes and major approach roads. Special arrangements are being made to ensure devotees have a safe and hassle-free darshan.

The preparations include painting the temple complex, setting up covered darshan queues, erecting temporary sheds, and creating separate facilities for the large number of palkhis expected to arrive during the yatra.

Safety netting is also being installed for crowd management. Deployment of security personnel, establishment of a dedicated control room, installation of CCTV cameras, deployment of volunteers, and placement of information boards and directional signage are in the final stages.

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Preparations for the annual fair are being carried out in coordination with the police, health department, temple committee, various government agencies and voluntary organisations. Installation of amusement rides and other fair infrastructure is also underway.

The administration has said all arrangements are being made to ensure devotees do not face any inconvenience and that all development works will be completed before the pilgrimage begins.