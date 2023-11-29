Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Man Duped Of ₹2.72 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters Promising Lucrative Income | Representational photo

In a distressing incident in Chhatrapati Sambhajingar, cyber fraudsters deceived Pankaj Bhalerao (33, resident of Harsul) of ₹2.72 lakh under the guise of offering lucrative earnings for online tasks. The incident, which occurred in May, has prompted legal action.

According to Bhalerao's complaint, he received a text message on May 10 promoting an opportunity for additional income through online tasks. Intrigued, he contacted the numbers provided in the advertisements. Subsequently, he was instructed to pay a certain amount for registration and tax procedures.

Believing in the promise of potential earnings, he transferred ₹2.72 lakh via PhonePe and bank transactions across several occasions. However, despite diligently completing the assigned online tasks, Bhalerao did not receive any returns.

Realising he had fallen victim to a scam, he promptly reported the incident to the Begumpura police station. An investigation has been launched against the unidentified fraudsters, with PI Amrapali Tayade overseeing the case.