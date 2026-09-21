Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wrestlers Thrill Crowds At District Ganesh Mahasangh Event

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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wrestlers from across Marathwada and other parts of the state showcased their skills on Sunday at the wrestling arena organised by the District Ganesh Mahasangh, captivating the audience with intense bouts and impressive manoeuvres. The wrestling tournament, held at the Zilla Parishad ground in Sambhaji Peth, was inaugurated in the presence of Anil Makriye, Chairman of the Municipal Corporation’s Standing Committee.

Former Deputy Mayor Raju Shinde, Vijay Autade, NCP City President Abhijit Deshmukh, Founding President Prithviraj Pawar, Festival Committee President Haribhau Hiwale Patil, corporators Gokul Malke and Ganesh Lokhande, and chief mentors Dr Hansraj Dongre and Santosh Jejurkar were present on the occasion.

The wrestlers’ enthusiasm was further boosted by a light spell of rain just before the competition, which began with great fervour.

With prize money for the bouts ranging from ₹10 to ₹11,000, wrestlers from Chalisgaon in Khandesh, Harsul, Begumpura, Ashti in Beed district, Chikalthana, Dewalai, Satara, Palshi, Naigaon and Rasulpura thrilled the audience by pinning down their opponents. The event drew a large turnout of local athletes and spectators.

Dr Rajendra Date Patil, Working President of Shri Ganesh Mahasangh, Dinesh Rajebhosale, Balasaheb Danve, Vishal Dabhade, Sandip Shelke, Harish Shinde, Nandu Labde, Adv Shivaji Jogdand, Publicity Head Sachin Lila, Sukhdev Ambhore, Sagar Nikam, Vijay Kotkar, Vishal Jadhav, Nikhil Barwal, Akash Rathod, Muna Barwal, Naresh Hiwale, Bharat Hiwale, Gajanan Hiwale, Shivaji Bhausaheb Hiwale, Chandrakant Hiwale, Abhishek Hiwale and others contributed to the success of the event.