Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Woman Dies By Suicide After Husband Lies About Govt Job | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 23-year-old woman, Sanjana Nilesh Shejwal, allegedly died by suicide four months after her marriage, reportedly distressed over being deceived into marrying a man who had falsely claimed to be a government officer and facing alleged harassment from her in-laws.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at Wankhedenagar in N-13. Relatives of the deceased staged a protest at Begumpura police station until late at night, demanding strict action against those responsible.

Based on a complaint filed by Sanjana’s father, police registered a case against her husband, mother-in-law and other in-laws at Begumpura police station.

Sanjana was the younger daughter of Raosaheb Magre, a resident of Jalna, and held a diploma in computer science. According to her relatives, her husband, Nilesh, had claimed to be a government officer, while his father was also said to be employed in a government department. Trusting these claims, Raosaheb took out a loan and arranged an elaborate wedding for his daughter on June 4, 2026. However, relatives said it emerged just days after the wedding that Nilesh was not employed in government service.

After Sanjana was found hanging in an upstairs room of the house, she was taken to a private hospital. Her maternal relatives arrived from Jalna around 4pm and learnt of the incident. They alleged that her in-laws had delayed informing them and that her husband and other in-laws left the hospital as soon as they arrived. They said no relatives from her in-laws’ side were present at Ghati Hospital either.

Despite the alleged deception, Sanjana had tried to salvage her marriage. However, relatives claimed that she was repeatedly taunted over her cooking, dressing and other trivial matters.

The night before the incident, she called her mother and broke down while describing the alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws. She ended the call saying, “I won’t even eat today.” Her father tried to console her, assuring her, “Sleep peacefully; I will come over first thing in the morning.”

Sanjana called her mother every day and made it a point to ask whether she had taken her medication. “But on Tuesday, the call never came,” her mother said, breaking down in tears.

Her relatives gathered at Begumpura police station, where Police Inspector Pravina Yadav and Sub-Inspector Manisha Kedar assured them that strict action would be taken.