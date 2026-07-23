Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Waluj Police Seize Pistol, Sharp Weapons; 3 Arrested | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A search of a suspicious car by the Waluj Police led to the recovery of a country-made pistol, triggering an investigation that resulted in the seizure of illegal weapons from Shrirampur in Ahilyanagar district.

Police arrested three accused and seized a country-made pistol and sharp weapons. The accused have been remanded to police custody.

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According to police, on the night of July 20, they received information about a white car moving suspiciously near Lucky Farm in the Jikthan area of Gangapur taluka. Officers intercepted the vehicle and brought the occupants to Waluj Police Station for questioning.

During the investigation, police found a photograph of a country-made pistol on the mobile phone of accused Siddharth Shivaji Dhanedhar. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed that he and his associate Rahul Dharmaraj Gaikwad had handed over the pistol and other sharp weapons to Shahrukh Sandu Syed in Shrirampur.

Acting on the information, a special police team conducted a raid in Shrirampur and arrested Rahul Gaikwad and Shahrukh Sandu Syed. The police recovered the country-made pistol and other weapons.

Based on a complaint lodged by Police Constable Raju Vinod Fulekar, a case has been registered against all three accused, and further investigation is underway.