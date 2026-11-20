Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Wadgaon-Bajaj Nagar Seeks ₹4 Crore For Infrastructure | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Considering the rapid urbanisation and population growth in Wadgaon Kolhati and Bajaj Nagar, Sachin Kalyanrao Garad, Chairman of the Zilla Parishad's Finance and Construction Committee, has urged Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore to sanction a special fund of ₹4 crore for infrastructure development. Garad submitted a written representation to the minister in this regard.

The population of the Wadgaon-Bajaj Nagar area is growing rapidly due to industrialisation, and infrastructure development needs to keep pace with this growth. The representation highlights the need for special funding to undertake projects that will address the area's future requirements.

The proposed ₹4 crore fund would be used to install paver blocks on various village roads, beautify and renovate key junctions, develop the area around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial, construct a community hall (sabhamandap), and install modern streetlights along internal roads.

With the expansion of the industrial estate, urban settlements are growing in Wadgaon-Bajaj Nagar. Consequently, the development of roads, lighting systems and public spaces has become increasingly important to residents' daily needs. Against this backdrop, the proposed projects are expected to give a boost to the area's infrastructure.

Garad has urged the government to consider the demand and approve the special fund of ₹4 crore. Residents are now awaiting the government's response and clarity on when funds for the proposed projects will be made available.