 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Verbal Altercation In Pundliknagar Results In Youth's Stabbing, Two Arrests Made
Further investigation is ongoing

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Verbal Altercation In Pundliknagar Results in Youth's Stabbing, Two Arrests Made | Representational Image

A young man was injured after being stabbed by local goons in Pundliknagar on Sunday night. The youth's condition is critical, and he is currently receiving treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

According to the details of the incident, a 29-year-old named Sachin Mane from Nyaynagar, Pundliknagar, was standing near a hotel on Sunday at around 10pm, along with two other individuals. A verbal altercation occurred between Mane and the two others. The dispute escalated into violence, resulting in Mane being stabbed.

Upon receiving the information, constables Rohidas Rathod and Amol Rathod from Punliknagar police station swiftly arrived at the scene. The injured Mane was promptly transported to a private hospital and later transferred to GMCH. The police have apprehended two suspects, and further investigation is ongoing.

