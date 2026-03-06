Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: VBYA Submits Memorandum, Demands Probe Into Fee Hike At City Colleges | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Activists of the Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aghadi (VBYA) have demanded that cases under the Atrocities Act be registered against the principals and other officials of Deogiri and Chhatrapati Colleges for allegedly recovering illegally hiked fees from backward class students.

A delegation of VBYA (West) submitted a memorandum of demands to the assistant commissioner in this regard on Friday. The memorandum stated that Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal runs several colleges, including Deogiri and Chhatrapati Colleges, in the city. However, the college managements are allegedly recovering additional fees from students belonging to backward communities, which is unconstitutional.

They demanded that an inquiry committee should be established and the inquiry report should be made public within 15 days. The audit of the colleges for the past five years should be made open to all. Similarly, the receipts of the additional fees taken from students should be kept confidential for the safety of the students, the activists demanded.

If the demands are not met immediately, a severe agitation will be launched by VBYA in the city, they warned.

Ravi Ratnaparkhe, Nilesh Bankar, Rajesh Hiwale, Kailas Kale, Sunil More, Abhimanyu Ambhore, Saurabh Narwade, Sumedh Khandagale, Akash Jangle, Kapil Chavan and several students were present in large numbers.