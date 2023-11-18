Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Union Minister Dr Bhagwat Karad Urges Maximum Utilisation Of Ayushman Bharat Scheme |

Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, urged people to maximise their utilisation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, emphasising its provision of essential medical facilities. He was speaking during a meeting at the district collectorate on Friday to assess the implementation of various government schemes.

The meeting, attended by Additional District Collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, District Agriculture Superintendent Prakash Deshmukh, District Planning Officer Bharat Wayal, ZP Deputy CEO Omprakash Ramawat, Sub-Divisional Officer Rameshwar Rodge, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Aparna Thete, District Apex Bank Manager Mangesh Kedar, District Education Officer MK Deshmukh, and other department officials, focused on strategic discussions.

Dr Karad stressed the importance of maximising Ayushman Bharat scheme registrations. He directed officers to ensure widespread registration availability at Seva Kendras. "Efforts should ensure the scheme's cards are delivered to beneficiaries' addresses. Volunteers and fair-price shops in both rural and urban areas should disseminate scheme information," he added.

The meeting also included a comprehensive review of various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Dindayal Antodaya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Vima, Suraksha Vima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, PM Jandhan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujwala Yojana, PM Vishvakarm, Kisan Credit Card, PM Kisan Sanman, PM Poshan, Har Ghar Jal, Swabhiman, and others.

