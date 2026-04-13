Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Labourers Electrocuted At Construction Site In Misarwadi | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two construction labourers died after being electrocuted while working on a slab at a construction site in the Misarwadi area on Sunday evening. The incident occurred around 4 pm, and the Cidco police have taken note of the case.

The deceased have been identified as Vishal Ankush Chavan (26), a resident of Jai Bhavaninagar, and Malkan Bapu Jadhav, a resident near Vitthal Temple in Mukundwadi.

According to police and relatives, construction of a house was underway in a narrow lane in Misarwadi. On Sunday, work to fill the ground floor slab was in progress. A cement mixer trolley had been placed in the middle of the road, and a structure was set up to lift construction material to the upper level.

During the work, hanging electric wires came in contact with the structure. At the same time, the two labourers approached the mixer to collect material. They were electrocuted and thrown aside due to the impact.

Both injured workers were rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Preliminary findings suggest that no prior intimation was given to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) about the low-hanging wires. Officials said that in such cases, power supply can be temporarily disconnected to prevent accidents.

It has also emerged that basic safety measures were not followed at the site. The workers were not provided with protective equipment such as gloves or helmets.

After the incident, the house owner and the construction contractor reportedly fled from the spot. The relatives of the deceased have demanded that a case of culpable homicide be registered against them.

Officials from MSEDCL reached the site after receiving information and carried out an inspection. They said the incident occurred due to contact with a single-phase wire and confirmed that no safety precautions were taken during the work.

Further investigation is underway.