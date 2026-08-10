Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands Throng Chhota Pandharpur On Kamika Ekadashi | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Kamika Ekadashi, the second Ekadashi in the month of Ashad, the festival was celebrated with religious gaiety and enthusiasm on Sunday. Thousands of devotees thronged the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple at Chhota Pandharpur from early morning to pay obeisance. Long queues of devotees were seen on the temple premises. The administration made efforts to ensure that devotees could get darshan in a disciplined manner.

Ashadhi Ekadashi holds special significance in the Warkari tradition. However, Kirtan Kesari HBP Baliram Maharaj Aute stated that Kamika Ekadashi also holds special importance for darshan, particularly for devotees who, for various reasons, were unable to visit Pandharpur to seek the blessings of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini on Ashadhi Ekadashi.

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On the occasion of Kamika Ekadashi, a Kirtan by Maharaj Aute was held in the Kirtan Mandap of the Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Chhota Pandharpur between 11am and 1pm. A large number of devotees attended the kirtan.

While expounding on an Abhang by Sant Tukaram Maharaj, the Kirtankar highlighted the significance of devotion, the company of saints and the traditions of the Warkari sect. Vocalists, Mridangam players and Taal players provided musical accompaniment to the Kirtan.

Meanwhile, in the morning, Vishnu Sapkal, along with his wife, performed the Mahabhishek of the idols of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini. Following the Kirtan, Sabudana Khichdi was distributed to the assembled devotees with the assistance of Appasaheb Zhalke. All the temple trustees, along with the villagers of Pandharpur and Valadgaon, worked hard to ensure the success of the religious programme.

Meanwhile, thieves seized the opportunity presented by the large crowd of devotees to steal jewellery from women. The police have detained a female thief; however, the exact number of women whose jewellery was stolen remains unclear. Precise details regarding the stolen items will emerge once the affected women file formal complaints at the police station.