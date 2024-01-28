Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Special Drive Yields ₹2.13 Lakh In Fines From Traffic Offenders | Freepik

The Cidco traffic police branch conducted a special drive against traffic norm violators on Wednesday evening, spanning from API Corner to Prozone Mall Road. A total of 247 vehicle owners were fined, resulting in a collection of ₹2.13 lakh in fines.

The surge in undisciplined traffic on city roads has led to numerous accidents, with vehicle owners frequently flouting traffic rules. To address this issue, the city traffic police branch has initiated stringent measures. Under the guidance of DCP Traffic Sheelwant Nandedkar and ACP Ashok Thorat, a special drive was carried out.

During the drive, it was observed that several minors were riding bikes and mopeds without valid driving licenses, while others had outstanding fine challans. Additionally, many vehicles displayed names like DADA, BHAU, POLICE, and had fancy number plates. Some motorcyclists had modified their bullet motorcycles to produce excessive noise. Action was taken against all offenders, and fines were imposed accordingly.

A total of 390 vehicles were inspected, with fines amounting to ₹2.28 lakh issued to 249 vehicles. The police collected ₹2.13 lakh in fines on the spot.

The special drive was executed by PI Ramesh Mayekar, PI Devkar, API Mirdhe, PI Aade, PI Ingole, PSI Dukre, PSI Gaikwad, and their respective teams. PI Mayekar emphasised that strict action will continue against traffic norm violators, with further special drives planned for the future.