Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Shock: 3 Boys Drown, Youth Dies By Suicide At Harsul Lake | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two horrifying incidents that occurred in the Harsul Lake area on Sunday left the entire city shocked. Three boys who had gone swimming in the lake drowned, while one person committed suicide at the same place in a separate incident.



According to the details, three boys had gone swimming in Harsul Lake. Two of them started drowning, while the third jumped into the lake to save them. All three boys drowned.



While the work to remove their bodies was going on, one youth committed suicide by jumping into the lake from the security wall.

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Afan Ismail Khan (16) and Maishid Mohsin Shaikh (15), both residents of the Nizamgunj area, along with their friend Karan Ramchandra More (22, from the Amber Hill area), had gone for swimming in Harsul Lake on Sunday, being a holiday.

Afan and Maishid entered the water but soon started drowning. Hence, Karan also jumped into the water to save them. As they could not estimate the depth of the lake, the trio drowned.



Nearby residents called the fire brigade, and the jawans then took out the bodies from the lake. While the operation was going on, a man, Sandeep Dehade (25), committed suicide by jumping into the lake.

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The security guard present there tried to give him a stick, but Sandeep refused to hold it and chose to end his life.



The Harsul police, on receiving the information, rushed to the spot and conducted the panchnama. Firefighting jawans, including Vijay Rathod, Vaibhav Wakade, Laxman Kolhe and others, carried out the search operation. With the two incidents occurring at the same place, the issue of security at Harsul Lake has once again come to the fore.