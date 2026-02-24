 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three Feared Drowned After Car Plunges Into Canal In Paithan Taluka
While reversing, the driver allegedly lost control, and the vehicle plunged into the right canal. Water had recently been released into the canal from the Jayakwadi dam. A couple travelling in the car is feared to have drowned. A local youth from Changatpuri who reportedly jumped into the canal to rescue them is also feared drowned

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 07:43 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three Feared Drowned After Car Plunges Into Canal In Paithan Taluka | Representational Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three persons were reported missing after a car fell into a canal in the Changatpuri area of Paithan taluka at around 11am on Monday. According to preliminary information, the car lost its way near a bridge close to Changdev School.

While reversing, the driver allegedly lost control, and the vehicle plunged into the right canal. Water had recently been released into the canal from the Jayakwadi dam. A couple travelling in the car is feared to have drowned. A local youth from Changatpuri who reportedly jumped into the canal to rescue them is also feared drowned.

Police said Mukid Ahmed Shaikh (35) and Nilofer Mukid Shaikh (30), both residents of Koradgaon in Pathardi, Ahilyanagar district, were in the car along with driver Altaf Pathan. After the vehicle fell into the canal, Pathan managed to escape. Shaikh and his wife were swept away.

Police Inspector Mahadev Gomare, Police Sub-Inspector Santosh Yadav, RB Avhad, Santosh Khile and other officials supervised the rescue operation along with locals. Pathan was admitted to the hospital for treatment. The search for the three missing persons continued till late at night.

