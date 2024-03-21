Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Women's Wing Officers Disgruntled

The women's wing officials of the Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed dissatisfaction as they were not allowed to meet Uddhav Thackeray during his visit to the city. They waited for two hours and then left the hotel where Thackeray had stayed, expressing severe resentment. They alleged that the women officers were not permitted to meet the party chief, and only the male party workers were allowed access to him.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was in the city on Tuesday and met with the party workers at a five-star hotel where he had stayed. Accordingly, the officials of the women’s wing also attempted to meet Thackeray in the morning.

However, the senior leaders did not grant them access to Thackeray. Despite the women officials' requests, stating they would not take much time and would swiftly present their issues, the senior leaders remained firm in their decision. After waiting for around two hours in the hotel premises, they left. They claimed that the leaders only remember the women’s wing during elections, but during the chief's visit, only senior leaders are permitted to meet him.