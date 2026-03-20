Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Nikam Levels ₹18 Crore Deal Allegation Against Ambadas Danve

Ambadas Danve | File Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The internal differences of the Shiv Sena (UBT) have come to the fore once again, as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (UBT faction) Zilla Parishad (ZP) member Sanjay Patil Nikam alleged that Shiv Sena (UBT) district president Ambadas Danve made a deal of ₹18 crore during the recent elections for the posts of ZP president and vice president. He made the allegations during a press conference held at Vaijapur on Thursday.

Nikam said that Danve, in the name of a picnic, held nine Shiv Sena (UBT) ZP members hostage and made the deal. In this deal, Danve kept ₹4 crore for himself.

Several dramatic turns were witnessed during the election of the ZP president and vice president held here on Tuesday. Former Legislative Council Leader of Opposition and Shiv Sena (UBT) district president Ambadas Danve had expressed suspicion about some members of the party and had made serious allegations against them.

Now, Nikam on Thursday created a sensation by alleging a ₹18 crore deal involving Danve. Nikam said that he was away from the voting process during the election due to the directives of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. However, Danve took nine ZP members of the party to Igatpuri, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Karjat, and Goa for a picnic between March 10 and 17. Their mobile phones were taken, and they were kept under strict vigil for eight days. Security guards were deployed, and our phones were taken away, Nikam claimed.

"As we were not satisfied with Danve’s stand, initially, Lalita Sonawane and I, on the pretext of a morning walk, rescued ourselves, and later the remaining members escaped."

The ZP elections were held on February 8, and since then, he started the work of contacting the voters and working on development issues. The nine members of the party met Thackeray on February 21 and had a discussion about gaining power in the ZP. However, he said that it is important to strengthen the party presently, and it would not be appropriate to go with Shiv Sena (Shinde) or BJP for power.

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However, on March 10, Danve called all the members and made a deal of ₹18 crore during the ZP president elections, and he kept ₹4 crore for himself. He would get the remaining amount after voting, and some amount was to be given to the members. When we came to know about it, we contacted senior leaders like Vinod Ghosalkar and Milind Narve and informed them about the situation. Later, we took the decision not to vote for any party, Nikam said.

Meanwhile, the allegations of a ₹18 crore deal have heated the political atmosphere in the district. Danve has, however, refuted all the allegations and said that Nikam should clarify with whom and what deal was done. The members were not held hostage, and they were travelling to various places in their own vehicles. All the allegations made are baseless, he said.