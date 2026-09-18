Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Republican Sena Distributes 'Modi' Chocolates In Protest | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the Republican Sena staged a satirical protest at Paithan Gate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday evening. The protesters distributed ‘Modi Chocolate’ and ‘Melody Chocolate’ to draw attention to what they described as unfulfilled promises of the Modi government.

During the protest, issues including ‘Achhe Din’, the alleged promise of ₹15 lakh, creation of two crore jobs annually, affordable fuel and cooking gas, guaranteed prices for agricultural produce and loan waivers were highlighted through the chocolate distribution.

‘Melody’ chocolates were also distributed under the banner of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. The protesters used the phonetic similarity between ‘Modi’ and ‘Melody’ to make a satirical comment on government announcements and promises.

Republican Sena office-bearers and activists interacted with citizens and raised questions about various Central Government announcements, promises and their implementation. They also raised issues of inflation, employment, fuel prices, cooking gas costs, agricultural produce prices and farmers’ concerns.

The protesters claimed that some citizens expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s performance and said they did not want Modi to return to power. They also made remarks questioning the role of EVMs in elections.

“This distribution of chocolates is intended to serve as a reminder of promises made, while the public wants tangible results, not just announcements,” the Republican Sena said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday was celebrated across the country on September 17 with various events. The Republican Sena held the protest on the same day to voice its criticism of the government’s policies and promises.

KV More, Sachin Nikam, Milind Mokale, Sunil Pande, Ajay Bansode, Rahul Gawali, Rashtrapal Gavai, Balu Gaikwad, Atul Chavan, Sachin Shingade, Raju Magre, Anil Kharat, Akash Pandit, Amol Tupe and others participated in the protest.