 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Quadrangular Contest In Waluj ZP Group As BJP, NCP, AIMIM & VBA Lock Horns
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Quadrangular Contest In Waluj ZP Group As BJP, NCP, AIMIM & VBA Lock Horns | Representational Image | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A quadrangular contest is set to be witnessed in the Waluj Zilla Parishad (ZP) electoral group, with candidates from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the fray, along with two independent candidates.

Similarly, a triangular contest is expected in the Waluj Panchayat Samiti (PS) group between Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), Shiv Sena (UBT) and AIMIM. A triangular fight is also anticipated in the Limbejalgaon PS group.

The Waluj ZP group is reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate. Contesting from the NCP is retired police officer Balaji Sontakke, while the BJP has fielded former sarpanch Jaikumar Mane.

AIMIM has nominated former gram panchayat member Anil Salve, while the VBA candidate is Rupchand Gadekar. Independent candidates Shantilal Kharat and Puja Nade are also contesting from the group.

In the Waluj PS group, Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Jyoti Santosh Argade, Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Asha Sanjay Shinde and AIMIM’s Mumtaz Qureshi are in the fray. In the Limbejalgaon PS group, the contestants include NCP’s Sangita Changhate, Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Mangalbai Nil and AIMIM’s Shainaz Shaikh.

Shiv Sena (Shinde) and the BJP have formed an alliance for the election. Under the seat-sharing arrangement, the Waluj ZP group has gone to the BJP, while candidates in the Waluj PS and Limbejalgaon PS groups are from Shiv Sena (Shinde).

The NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress have formed a separate front, with Congress candidate Narayan Changhate contesting on the NCP’s candidature. AIMIM has fielded one candidate in the Waluj ZP group and three candidates in the Waluj PS and Limbejalgaon PS groups, while the VBA is contesting the sole seat in the Waluj ZP group.

