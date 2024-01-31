Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prostitution Racket Masquerading As Spas Busted, 13 Sex Workers Rescued |

In two separate raids conducted on Tuesday, the police cracked down on brothels operating under the guise of spas in the city. The first raid targeted the Royal Oak Spa located in the upscale N-3 area of Cidco, while the second operation targeted the Atharva Spa situated in a commercial complex in the crowded Mondha Naka area. A total of 13 sex workers were rescued, and two managers were arrested during these operations.

Prior to these raids, the police dismantled an international flesh trade racket operating in the TV Centre area. Raids were conducted on a coaching class and a bungalow, leading to the arrest of individuals involved in running a high-profile sex racket. Subsequently, the police received intelligence about several other sex rackets operating across the city.

Responding swiftly, DCP Navneet Kanwat initiated a comprehensive crackdown on pimps and agents involved in these illicit activities. Acting on leads, a police team led by ACP Ranjeet Patil raided the Royal Oak Spa in the N-3 area after confirming illegal activities with the help of an undercover customer. The police arrested the lady manager and rescued five sex workers.

Simultaneously, another team conducted a raid on the Atharva Spa in the Mondha Naka area. They discovered a rate card listing prices for various massages, ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹25,000. The monthly turnover of this illicit business was reported to be in lakhs of rupees. The police arrested the manager and rescued eight girls, some of whom were reportedly students at renowned colleges in the city. Additionally, a diary containing phone numbers of customers, agents, and other pertinent information was seized. The police suspect connections to Mumbai and have registered cases, with further investigations underway.