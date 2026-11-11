Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Postmen To Help Pensioners Submit Life Certificates At Home | AI-generated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Employees who retire from Central or State government service receive a monthly pension. To ensure its continuous and regular disbursement, every pensioner is required to submit a 'Life Certificate' to the concerned pension authority by the end of November every year. Failure to submit the certificate within the stipulated timeframe may lead to the suspension of pension payments, causing considerable inconvenience to pensioners.

To address this problem, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Postal Division has introduced a special facility through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB). The facility enables pensioners to submit their digital life certificates from the comfort of their homes. A postman will visit the pensioner's residence to complete the necessary procedure, eliminating the need for them to travel to a bank or any other centre.

Read Also Pune Has 6.65 TMC Of Water Left Against 21 TMC Demand

Previously, pensioners were required to visit a designated centre for biometric verification, which involved scanning their fingerprints, to submit a life certificate. However, as senior citizens age, their fingerprints often become less distinct, making verification difficult. Technical issues with internet connectivity or servers, along with frequent failures in biometric authentication, also force pensioners to make repeated and tiring trips to these centres. The process can be particularly troublesome for those who are ill, bedridden or elderly.

Taking these challenges into account, the Department of Posts has introduced face authentication as an alternative to fingerprint-based biometric verification. Through this facility, pensioners can verify their identity using facial authentication and submit their life certificates digitally. This feature will be particularly useful for senior citizens whose fingerprints cannot be captured accurately.

In this regard, a special campaign will be conducted across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district from November 1 to 30. The campaign aims to reach as many pensioners as possible and enable them to submit their life certificates digitally from the comfort of their homes. All pensioners in the district have been urged to take advantage of this facility.

Senior Superintendent G Hari Prasad said the facility was being provided through the post offices of the Department of Posts, with the primary objective of making the submission of a Life Certificate, or proof of existence, simpler and more accessible for pensioners. The initiative is part of the Department of Posts' nationwide campaign, the ‘Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign’.