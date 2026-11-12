Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Recover 14 Stolen Motorcycles, Return To Owners | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In view of the rising number of motorcycle thefts in and around the city, the police launched a special drive to crack down on vehicle thefts. Several complaints had been received from workers and residents in the Waluj MIDC area.

A special team led by Waluj MIDC Police Station PSI Sagar Patil was formed to investigate the cases. During the investigation, the team analysed technical and other evidence and identified Pappu Krishna alias Kisan Pawar (30), a resident of Nandar in Paithan taluka of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as the alleged mastermind behind the thefts.

Following a search operation, police arrested Pawar. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to stealing motorcycles from Waluj and other parts of the city. Police subsequently seized 14 stolen motorcycles from him.

On Wednesday, DCP Pankaj Atulkar handed over the recovered motorcycles to their owners. The vehicles had been stolen from areas under the jurisdiction of Waluj MIDC, Pundliknagar, Daulatabad and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural police stations.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Praveen Pawar, DCP Pankaj Atulkar and ACP Mazhar Syed. The team included PI Rameshwar Gade, PSI Sagar Patil, PSI Sanjay Jagtap and constabulary staff Jalinder Randhe, Suraj Agrawal, Rohit Chinghade, Rohit Iname, Samadhan Patil, Sachin Salampure, Lakhan Gusinge, Prakash Wagh, Vaibhav Gaikwad, Sachin Thokal, Deepak Jadhav and others.