Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: PM Modi, CM Eknath Shinde To Hold Rallies This Week As Polling Day Approaches

As the polling day for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections is approaching, the candidates, both from political parties and independents, have intensified their campaigns in their respective constituencies in the district. Public meetings, street corner meetings and rallies are being organised.

The polling will take place on November 20, and the candidates can campaign until November 18. Hence, none wants to waste a single moment and utilise the time for gaining more votes. They are contacting voters by going door to door and appealing to them. The public meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar this week. The Mahayuti workers have made grand preparations for it.

On Sunday, All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national president Asaduddin Owaisi held a rally in Jinsi, Kaisar Colony, Minara Masjid, Maksood Colony and other areas for the canvassing of the AIMIM candidate in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (East) constituency, Imtiaz Jaleel. In the evening, he held a rally in Hussain Colony and a public meeting was held in the Khas Gate area.

MLA Amit Deshmukh held a public meeting in the Pundliknagar area while campaigning for Congress candidate Lahuji Salve.

Similarly, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar held a public meeting for the canvassing of Satish Chavan in Gangapur.

BJP candidate in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (East), Atul Save, visited the voters’ houses in various areas in the constituency and also held corner meetings as well.

The other candidates, including Pradeep Jaiswal from CS (Central), Sanjay Shirsath from CS (West), Anuradha Chavan (Phulambri), Vilas Autade (Paithan) and others also were busy contacting the voters on Sunday.