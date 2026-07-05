Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Plastic Cleared, Saplings Planted At Harsul Ground | Sourced

The Solid Waste Management and Garden Departments of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) jointly conducted a cleanliness and plantation drive at Harsul Ground on Saturday. Plastic and other solid waste were collected during the drive, and saplings were planted.

The event was attended by Central Jail Superintendent Anil Khamkar, Additional Superintendent Sachin Salve, Deputy Superintendent Sandeep Bhutekar, Senior Prison Officer Ravindra Autade, Head Constable Subhash Bansode, CSMC Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Nandkishor Bhombe, and Garden Superintendent Vijay Patil.

Corporators Rajgaurav Wankhede, Rahul Rojatkar and Ulhas Salve Patil, former corporator Swati Nagare, sanitation inspectors Renuka Gaikwad and Suhas Bhale, representatives of the Urban Waste Company, members of the IEC team, sanitation workers, and other dignitaries also participated enthusiastically in the drive.

The dignitaries conveyed the message of a plastic-free and clean environment by personally participating in the cleanliness drive and underscored the collective responsibility towards environmental conservation by planting trees.

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Citizens were urged to participate in large numbers in such initiatives to strengthen the vision of a "Green and Clean Sambhajinagar." Officials said citizens have been responding enthusiastically to the municipal corporation's cleanliness and environmental conservation initiatives, and added that such campaigns would continue to make the city cleaner, greener and more beautiful.