Dog On Runway Forces Air India Express Flight To Abort Takeoff At Pune International Airport | AI

Pune: A major accident was averted at Pune International Airport on Friday after an Air India Express flight bound for Jaipur aborted its takeoff when a stray dog entered the runway, prompting swift action by both Air Traffic Control (ATC) and the flight crew.

According to ATC officials, Air India Express flight IX-2458 was accelerating on the runway for departure at around 3:15 pm when controllers spotted a stray dog running across the active runway. Recognising the potential danger of a runway incursion during the critical takeoff phase, ATC immediately alerted the pilots.

Acting on the warning, the pilots executed a rejected takeoff procedure and safely brought the aircraft to a halt before it could become airborne. The aircraft was then taxied back to the terminal for necessary safety checks while airport authorities initiated an inspection of the runway.

The abrupt braking caused anxiety among several passengers, many of whom were initially unaware of what had happened. Some passengers reported confusion inside the cabin as the aircraft came to a sudden stop while travelling at high speed on the runway. The pilots later addressed the passengers and explained that the takeoff had been aborted purely as a precaution after a stray dog was spotted on the runway, assuring them that the aircraft and all passengers were safe.

Following the incident, airport authorities carried out a thorough inspection of the runway to ensure it was free of any obstacles or wildlife before resuming normal flight operations. Once the runway was declared safe, the aircraft was cleared for departure.

Flight IX-2458 eventually took off for Jaipur at 4:27 pm, approximately an hour behind its scheduled departure time.

Officials said the prompt coordination between the Air Traffic Control team and the flight crew, along with strict adherence to standard aviation safety procedures, helped avert what could have been a serious incident. The episode also highlights the importance of preventing animal intrusions into airport operational areas, particularly during aircraft takeoff and landing, which are considered the most critical phases of flight.