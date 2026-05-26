Watch: Stray Dog Enters Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Eats Leftover Food On Table; Authorities Respond

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Hyderabad: A video is going viral on social media showing a stray dog loitering inside a passenger lounge at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, raising concerns over passenger safety. The clip shows the dog on top of a table eating leftover food.

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The incident was shared by a user on X, prompting a reaction from the airport authorities.

“As part of strengthened wildlife management measures, we are working in close coordination with GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), the designated authority for stray dog control. GHMC teams conduct regular drives within the airport premises, and 21 stray dogs have been addressed since January 2026.”

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"Strict waste management protocols have been reinforced across all service providers, including mandatory disposal in covered bins. In parallel, on-ground staff have been comprehensively sensitised to maintain heightened vigilance and proactively implement preventive measures to ensure such occurrences are effectively mitigated," the statement read.

The video comes just a week after the Supreme Court refused to change its earlier order directing the removal of stray dogs from institutional areas such as schools, hospitals and other public facilities. It also clarified that the direction against releasing them back into those areas after vaccination/sterilisation would remain in force.

The top court gave this judgement on the stray dog case while dismissing all the pleas submitted. "The menace of dog bites has extended to public places of critical areas including airports and residential areas," the court noted, after referring to various news reports.