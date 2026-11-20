Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Patnipidit Purush Ashram Seeks Commission For Men | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Alleging that the government is neglecting the issues faced by men dealing with domestic and marital problems, while implementing separate laws and schemes for the protection of women, members of the Patnipidit Purush Ashram staged a unique protest on Thursday.

On the occasion of International Men's Day, men gathered at the ashram in the Karodi area and performed Shirshasana (headstands) and somersaults to protest against what they described as one-sided laws. They also demanded the establishment of an independent commission for men.

The protesters said that, under the Constitution, every citizen has the right to equality and individual freedom, and that men, too, should receive equal justice and protection. They expressed concern that issues faced by men and their rights were not being taken seriously.

While they said they did not oppose laws designed to protect women, they raised concerns about their alleged misuse. Office-bearers of the ashram stated that many men are forced to endure mental, financial and social distress due to issues such as false accusations, domestic disputes, demands for alimony, child custody battles and the implication of entire families in criminal cases.

On the occasion, Ashram President Adv Bharat Phulare urged men facing such problems to fearlessly raise their voices against the injustice they believe they have suffered. The protest saw the participation of a large number of people, including ashram office-bearers, members and men who said they had been affected by such issues. Notable participants included Suresh Phulare, Pramod Tarote, Charansing Gushinge, Adv Vikrant Kapse, Vijay Nadalkar, Vijay Chaudhari, Somnath Manal, Karbhari Kuklare, Umesh Dudhat, Ajit Gaikwad, Eknath Rathod, Keshav Solanke, Pandurang Gandule, Dnyaneshwar Phulare, Adv Dasopant Dahiphale, Adv Ganesh Dahale and Pravin Sale.

The protesters demanded a separate commission for men to address family and marital issues, measures to curb the alleged misuse of laws, and policies ensuring equal justice without gender-based discrimination. They also called for counselling centres and suicide-prevention mechanisms for men, equal parental rights for mothers and fathers in child-rearing, and serious consideration of men's complaints by the police.

For several years, the Patnipidit Purush Ashram has been providing guidance, counselling and legal assistance to men facing family and marital issues. The ashram claimed that it had recorded cases involving approximately 11,000 men to date.