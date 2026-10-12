Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pandharpur Villagers Flag Mounting Garbage Problem | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The sanitation system in Pandharpur has fallen into disarray, with heaps of garbage accumulating along roadsides and in the village’s narrow lanes. Despite having two garbage collection vehicles and five employees assigned to the work, the village continues to struggle with waste management. Garbage piled up near the Gram Panchayat office has also raised questions about the administration’s efficiency.

One of the two garbage collection vehicles has broken down and remains idle, leaving a single tractor to handle the work. Villagers have questioned why the garbage problem persists despite the deployment of five employees and the availability of equipment for waste collection.

Residents complain that garbage is not collected regularly in several areas because tractors cannot access the narrow lanes. As a result, piles of waste are accumulating along roadsides, creating sanitation concerns. Villagers have questioned how the Gram Panchayat can ensure cleanliness across the village when garbage remains uncleared even near its own office.

Residents are also dissatisfied with the lack of improvement in sanitation despite an administrator being in charge of the Gram Panchayat. They allege that local leaders have neglected the village. They have pointed to Ranjangaon Shenpunji Gram Panchayat, which reportedly made the village garbage-free within 20 days despite operating under an administrative setup, and have asked why a similar campaign cannot be undertaken in Pandharpur.

Villagers have demanded immediate repairs to the non-functional vehicle, door-to-door garbage collection and regular sanitation. Residents Pradip Gire, Kerubal Sukhdhan, Chetan Pol and Zubeda Sayyad have questioned who should be held responsible for the continuing accumulation of garbage despite the availability of personnel and equipment.

Harish Andhale, Gram Vikas Adhikari of Pandharpur, said two vehicles needed to be purchased for garbage collection, but the proposal was pending as the administrator had not yet taken charge. He said the vehicles could be purchased once the administrator assumed office. At present, one tractor, five Gram Panchayat employees and Ecosatva staff are carrying out garbage collection.