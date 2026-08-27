Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Paani Foundation Conducts Farmer Cup 2026 Training Camp In Shendurvada

Paani Foundation Conducts Farmer Cup 2026 Training Camp In Shendurvada | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Farmer Cup 2026 competition, organised by the Paani Foundation, is currently being conducted across Maharashtra.

In this context, a training session under the Majhe Gat Majhe Kutumb (MGMK) initiative was held at Shendurvada. Groups such as Narishakti Mahila Shetkari Gat (Shendurvada), Pragati Mahila Shetkari Gat (Pimperkheda), Shivshakti Mahila Shetkari Gat (Kankori) and Gramvikas Shetkari Gat (Dhamori Budruk) participated in the session.

The Shendurvada-based group welcomed the visiting guests. Once the training session began, Paani Foundation field officers Avinash Kale and Tejas Nikumbh provided guidance to the group members. They explained the benefits of collective farming and how it helps increase income. They also provided information on how groups should collaborate and carry out their work.

The groups were provided with information regarding the format and prizes of the Farmer Cup competition. Subsequently, recreational games were organised, with the groups participating enthusiastically. Finally, the Shendurvada group arranged tea and snacks as refreshments for the visiting groups.

Assistant Agriculture Officer Deepak Shelke, Kiran Narode, Taluka President Rajendra Shelke, Sachin Sawai and others were present.