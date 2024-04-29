Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Notorious Criminal Detained Under MPDA Act |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police have detained a listed criminal on the police record at Harsul prison under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. The arrested has been identified as Ashfaq Younus Shaikh (24, resident of Papanagar, Bhoiwada, Paithan).

According to the information received, Shaikh was involved in various criminal activities, including fights, thefts, robbery, and threatening behaviour. Cases were registered against him at various police stations in the Paithan tehsil. Despite earlier preventive actions, his criminal activities did not cease, often causing panic among the people.

As a result, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya submitted a proposal to the district collector for Shaikh's detention. The district magistrate sanctioned the order. Subsequently, a police team arrested Shaikh, and he was sent to the Harsul Central Prison for a year.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Kalwaniya and additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, with assistance from SDPO Dr Siddheshwar Bhore, PI Satish Wagh, PI Sanjay Deshmukh, API Siddheshwar Gore, Deepak Surose, Sudhir Ovhal, Mahesh Mali, Narendra Andhare, Kalyan Dhakne, Ankush Shinde and others.