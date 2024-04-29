 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Notorious Criminal Detained Under MPDA Act
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Notorious Criminal Detained Under MPDA Act

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Notorious Criminal Detained Under MPDA Act

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Kalwaniya and additional SP Sunil Lanjewar

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Notorious Criminal Detained Under MPDA Act |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police have detained a listed criminal on the police record at Harsul prison under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. The arrested has been identified as Ashfaq Younus Shaikh (24, resident of Papanagar, Bhoiwada, Paithan).

According to the information received, Shaikh was involved in various criminal activities, including fights, thefts, robbery, and threatening behaviour. Cases were registered against him at various police stations in the Paithan tehsil. Despite earlier preventive actions, his criminal activities did not cease, often causing panic among the people.

Read Also
Pune Youth Puts 10 Posters Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit (VIDEO): '...Will Throw You Out Of Power'
article-image

As a result, SP Maneesh Kalwaniya submitted a proposal to the district collector for Shaikh's detention. The district magistrate sanctioned the order. Subsequently, a police team arrested Shaikh, and he was sent to the Harsul Central Prison for a year.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Kalwaniya and additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, with assistance from SDPO Dr Siddheshwar Bhore, PI Satish Wagh, PI Sanjay Deshmukh, API Siddheshwar Gore, Deepak Surose, Sudhir Ovhal, Mahesh Mali, Narendra Andhare, Kalyan Dhakne, Ankush Shinde and others.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: PM Modi to Hold Rallies In Dharashiv, Latur Tomorrow

Maharashtra: PM Modi to Hold Rallies In Dharashiv, Latur Tomorrow

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Phule Statue Desecration Condemned In Waluj Meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahatma Phule Statue Desecration Condemned In Waluj Meeting

Central Railway Introduces Extra Daund-Pune-Ajmer Weekly Express to Ease Passenger Rush

Central Railway Introduces Extra Daund-Pune-Ajmer Weekly Express to Ease Passenger Rush

Pune: Dr Amol Kolhe Meets Rival Adhalrao Patil at Event, Touches His Feet as Latter Listens to His...

Pune: Dr Amol Kolhe Meets Rival Adhalrao Patil at Event, Touches His Feet as Latter Listens to His...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Notorious Criminal Detained Under MPDA Act

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Notorious Criminal Detained Under MPDA Act