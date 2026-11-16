Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NDPS Squad Seizes 600 Codeine Syrup Bottles | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) prevention squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar seized 600 bottles of Codeine syrup allegedly meant for sale to drug addicts, along with a car.

The NDPS squad, led by API Sachin Jadhav and PSI Utreshwar Munde, received confidential information that narcotic drugs were being sold to addicts. Accordingly, the team laid a trap at Sadaf Colony, Gully No. 2, near Samosa Garden, where a car (MH02 EZ9660) was parked.

The team members searched the car and found 600 bottles of Codeine syrup. The bottles and the car, collectively valued at ₹10 lakh, were seized.

A case has been registered at Jinsi police station against the car owner, Aifaz Jabbar Shaikh (Gully No. 1, near Chistiya Masjid, Sangamner, Ahilyanagar), and two other accomplices.

The police action was carried out under the guidance of CP Praveen Pawar, DCP Sashikant Satav, DCP Shirmishta Ghagre-Walawalkar, ACP Poonam Patil and PI Gajanan Kalyankar. The team comprised API Sachin Jadhav, PSI Dnyaneshwar Munde, Utreshwar Munde, Satish Jadhav, Vishal Mete, Nitesh Sundarde, Sartaj Pathan and others.

The police administration has appealed to the public to share any information about narcotic drugs or drug peddlers with the NDPS squad.