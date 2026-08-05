Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NCORD Reviews Measures To Curb Drug Abuse, Smuggling | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To prevent the consumption, smuggling and illegal trade of narcotic substances and ensure effective coordination among various departments, a meeting of the District-Level Anti-Narcotic Substances Executive Committee (NCORD) was held under the chairmanship of the District Collector at the District Collectorate on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Prakash Jadhav, Zilla Parishad CEO Minnu PM, Anti-Narcotic Substances Task Force Deputy SP Sachin Gadhve, and officers from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), State Excise Department, Education Department, Forensic Science Laboratory, MIDC, Police and other concerned departments were present.

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As per the government circular issued by the Home Department of the Government of Maharashtra and the instructions of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), effective measures against narcotic substances are being implemented at the district and taluka levels. During the meeting, the measures being taken to curb narcotic substances in the district were reviewed. The concerned departments were instructed to continue taking action against narcotic substances and to coordinate efforts to curb their production, transportation, sale and consumption.

During the meeting, officials informed the committee about the ongoing public awareness campaign against narcotic substances in nearly 800 schools across the district. Information was also shared about the observance of Drug-Free Fortnight, implementation of a year-round public awareness calendar through street plays, administering anti-drug pledges in schools, colleges and government offices, and creating awareness at the village level through Police Patil gatherings.

The committee also issued directives for the effective enforcement of the ban on narcotic substances within 100 metres of schools and colleges. Officials were instructed to intensify public awareness regarding the prohibition on the sale and use of e-cigarettes and ensure strict implementation of the relevant regulations.

Citizens were appealed to report any suspicious activities related to narcotic substances on the Narcotics Helpline number 9175777646.