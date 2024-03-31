Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nanded Gets Air Connectivity To Key Cities

Nanded is all set to get air connectivity to significant cities across the country, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Jalandhar, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, as Star Airlines began its flight operations from March 31.

The Nanded-Bengaluru and Nanded-Delhi-Jalandhar flight services will operate on a daily basis, whereas the Nanded-Hyderabad and Nanded-Ahmednagar flights will operate four days a week.

The first flight under this service reached Nanded from Jalandhar via Delhi on Sunday afternoon, and the passengers were welcomed at the Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Airport by the Gurudwara board. Dr. Vijay Satbir Singh, the President of the Gurudwara board, was present here.

This air service is expected to benefit passengers from various districts in the region, including Nanded, Parbhani, Latur, Beed, and Dharashiv, connecting Nanded to many key cities across the country.

Earlier, the flight service under the Udaan scheme, which began in 2017 from Nanded, was closed soon after. Now, it has to be seen how passengers respond to this new service.