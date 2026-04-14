Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Warns Of Spike In Fake Power Disconnection Messages | Wallpaperflare.com

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has warned consumers about a rise in cyber fraud cases involving fake messages about electricity bill payments and disconnection threats.

Officials said fraudsters are sending SMS and WhatsApp messages from personal mobile numbers claiming that a consumer’s electricity supply will be cut off due to unpaid bills. These messages often ask recipients to urgently contact a mobile number or click on suspicious payment links.

MSEDCL clarified that such messages are fake and urged citizens not to respond under any circumstances. “We do not send bill-related messages from personal mobile numbers,” officials said.

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According to the utility, these fraudulent messages often include links for online payment or instructions to download unknown software. Responding to them can lead to mobile phones or computers being hacked, resulting in financial loss from bank accounts.

The power company said complaints regarding such scams have already been filed with the Cyber Cell, as the frequency of these messages has increased in recent months.

MSEDCL explained that it communicates with consumers only through official SMS channels to registered mobile numbers. These messages include updates on power outages, restoration timelines, billing details, meter readings and official notices. All such messages carry sender IDs like VM-MSEDCL, VK-MSEDCL, AM-MSEDCL or JM-MSEDCL.

Officials stressed that genuine messages never ask consumers to contact any official on a personal number or download third-party applications.

Consumers have been advised to ignore such fraudulent messages, avoid clicking on unknown links and not download any software for bill payments. They should also refrain from calling any personal numbers mentioned in such messages.

For assistance or to report suspicious activity, consumers can contact MSEDCL’s 24-hour helplines at 1912, 1800-212-3435 or 1800-233-3435 or visit the nearest office. The utility has also urged citizens to report such incidents on the national cybercrime portal.