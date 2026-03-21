MGL Fake Bill Scam In Mumbai: Andheri Woman Loses ₹5K In Gas Disconnection Fraud, Averted Losing Lakhs Due To This Reason

Cybercriminals have once again begun targeting Mumbai residents by impersonating officials of Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), threatening disconnection of gas supply over alleged non-payment of bills and siphoning off large sums through malicious links and APK files. | File Pic & Representational Image

Mumbai: In a sophisticated cybercrime incident reported from the Marol area of Mumbai's Andheri, a woman identified as Reena Patil (name changed) was duped of Rs 5,000 after falling prey to a fraudulent Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) disconnection notice. While the scammer managed to infiltrate her bank details, a pre-set security feature on her debit card prevented a much larger financial loss.

The ordeal began when Patil received a WhatsApp message purportedly from MGL. The notice claimed her gas connection would be disconnected by 10:25 pm that same night due to an un-updated previous month’s bill. Under pressure, she contacted the number provided in the message, belonging to an individual identifying himself as Mr. Rahul Kumar (9875648875).

MGL Fake Bill Scam |

The Mechanism Of The Fraud

During a 45-minute phone call, the fraudster convinced Patil to download an external Android Application Package (APK) file named 'BILL_UPDATE.apk.' When Patil struggled to open the file, the scammer stayed on the line, guiding her through the installation process.

Fake Bill Payment App |

Once the app was active, it functioned as a screen-sharing or data-logging tool. Patil was instructed to enter her debit card details on a payment page within the app to settle a nominal fee. Unbeknownst to her, the scammer was capturing her credentials in real-time.

A Lucky Escape For Victim

Moments after entering her details, Rs 5,000 was debited from her HDFC Bank account. However, the fraudster’s attempt to siphoning off more amount was thwarted. "By luck, I had set a daily transaction limit of Rs 5,000 on my card as I rarely use it," Patil stated. This simple security measure likely saved her from losing lakhs, as bank officials later confirmed that senior citizens in the area had recently been duped of up to Rs 80,000 using the same tactic.

The scammer also tried to dupe another known person of the victim, sending him the APK file. He then insisted the person to pay Rs 10. However, as the person used an Apple phone, its iOS software did not allow him to install the fake app, quickly saving him from being scammed.

Formal Complaint Filed

The victim has lodged a formal complaint with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP), and the matter has been forwarded to the Powai Police for further investigation. It is suspected that the scammer may have obtained information about Patil’s recent move to a new flat through local sources, using her status as a new tenant to add a layer of legitimacy to the fake bill claim.

Formal Complaint Filed |

Mahanagar Gas Issues Advisory Against Scammers

Mahanagar Gas recently issued a warning to customers following a rise in scam attempts targeting users through fake links, APK downloads, and WhatsApp or SMS messages. The company urged customers to stay alert and verify any suspicious communication before taking action.

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Mahanagar Gas stated that it will never request OTPs, bank details, or passwords through calls or messages. Customers are advised to connect only through the company’s verified WhatsApp number: +91 98992 03843. The utility also asked users to report any suspicious activity immediately and offered assistance via its helpline numbers: (022) 6867 4500 and (022) 6156 4500.

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