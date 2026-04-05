13 Lakh Consumers In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zone Use MSEDCL SMS Service

MSEDCL Begins Crackdown On ₹622.80 Crore Pending Bills In Nanded | Representational Image | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State power utility Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd. (MSEDCL) has started providing several services to consumers digitally. Information related to various electricity services is shared with consumers through SMS on their mobile phones.

To receive electricity bills, power outage updates, and other information, 13,33,462 consumers in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar zone have registered their mobile numbers with the utility. Chief Engineer Pawankumar Kachhot has appealed to all consumers to take advantage of these services by contacting MSEDCL for new registration or to update their previously registered mobile numbers.

Out of a total of 13,98,733 electricity consumers across all categories in the zone, 13,33,462 have registered their mobile numbers with the company. This includes 9,62,283 out of 10,21,713 consumers in residential, commercial, industrial, and other categories, accounting for 94.18 per cent. In the agricultural pump category, 3,71,179 out of 3,77,020 consumers have registered, accounting for 98.45 per cent.

In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural circle, 6,33,887 out of 6,60,194 consumers have registered their mobile numbers. In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Urban circle, 3,48,788 out of 3,67,579 consumers have registered, while in the Jalna circle, 3,50,787 out of 3,70,960 consumers have completed registration.

Registered consumers receive SMS alerts regarding electricity bills, power restoration timelines during breakdowns or scheduled maintenance, meter readings, due dates for bill payments, payment confirmations, and other services. Overall, the mobile numbers of 95.33 per cent of consumers across all categories in the zone have been registered.