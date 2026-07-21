Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MIDC, PWD Launch Joint Demolition Drive Under Heavy Police Security In Waluj | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) jointly carried out a massive anti-encroachment drive in the Tiranga Chowk area of Waluj on Monday.

Using JCB machines, officials demolished unauthorised tin sheds, shops, kiosks and hundreds of other encroachments. Conducted under heavy police security, the operation cleared an area that had been plagued by encroachments for years, bringing significant relief to traffic on the main road.

Several vegetable vendors had encroached on MIDC land near Tiranga Chowk by erecting tin sheds, stalls and shops, narrowing the road. Two days ago, MIDC officials visited the site to remove the encroachments. However, the occupants sought a two-day extension to clear the structures themselves. Taking a humanitarian approach, the administration granted the request and deferred the action. After the deadline expired, the demolition drive began on Monday morning amid heavy police deployment.

During the operation, some occupants attempted to resist, but the police kept the situation under control and ensured the drive was completed peacefully. Many encroachers voluntarily removed their tin sheds, kiosks and shops, while the remaining structures were demolished using JCB machines.

Simultaneously, the PWD removed encroachments within the 15-metre highway limit along the stretch from Tiranga Chowk to Kamgar Chowk, clearing the road running alongside the highway.

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As Waluj is a major industrial area, the route witnesses heavy movement of goods vehicles, transport trucks and workers throughout the day. Encroachments had been causing severe traffic congestion. Deputy Engineer Ganesh Mulikar said the MIDC would install safety fencing at the site to prevent future encroachments.