Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar May Receive 200 MLD Water From Jackwell Soon

Of this, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will get 176 MLD water, through which 80% of the city can receive water on alternate days

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar May Receive 200 MLD Water From Jackwell Soon | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar can get 200 MLD water from the Jackwell in two weeks if the contractors make the required efforts. Of this, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will get 176 MLD water, through which 80% of the city can receive water on alternate days. An affidavit in this regard was submitted by Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth during a hearing in the High Court on Thursday.

Following this, the High Court issued orders directing the Municipal Commissioner to conduct a meeting with the Chief Engineer of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP), the contractor and other concerned persons on March 6. A review of the work completed, as per the report submitted by them, should be taken, and a short note prepared. It should mention the requirements for pumping water from the Jackwell.

Similarly, on the request of the concerned authorities, the judge granted permission for a visit and inspection of the Jackwell on March 8.

The hearing was held before High Court Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Abhay Mantri.

Presently, an agreement has been made with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), and electricity supply is expected within the next two days. The work on the thrust block and butterfly valves is in progress. The CSMC’s disaster management cell has cleaned the Jackwell from deep inside. Most of the leakages have been repaired, while minor works are still in progress. Similarly, work in sections A, B and C is underway, sources said.

