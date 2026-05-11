 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Massive Fire Guts Hotel, 8 Shops At Shiur Bangla - VIDEO
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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Massive Fire Guts Hotel, 8 Shops At Shiur Bangla - VIDEO

A hotel, a garage and eight shops were gutted in a fire that broke out around 5am on Monday at Shiur Bangla. Initially, the garage located in front of the government rest house caught fire, following which the flames spread to the adjoining shops and hotel in the row

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, May 11, 2026, 12:28 PM IST
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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Massive Fire Guts Hotel, 8 Shops At Shiur Bangla - VIDEO | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A hotel, a garage and eight shops were gutted in a fire that broke out around 5am on Monday at Shiur Bangla. Initially, the garage located in front of the government rest house caught fire, following which the flames spread to the adjoining shops and hotel in the row.

All the goods and items in the shops and hotel were reduced to ashes, causing losses worth lakhs of rupees. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

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The fire broke out when nearby residents were fast asleep. After noticing the blaze, locals tried to extinguish the fire, but the intensity of the flames was too high, and their efforts failed. They then alerted the fire brigade. As a precautionary measure, nearby shopkeepers removed their goods from adjoining shops.

Meanwhile, police constable Subhash Thoke and others rushed to the spot. Fire brigade teams from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Vaijapur arrived and began rescue operations. However, it reportedly took nearly an hour for the fire brigade to reach the spot, by which time the hotel, kiosk, garage and several shops had already been gutted.

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After receiving information about the incident, MLA Ramesh Bornare, API Vaibhav Rankhamb and others visited the spot and inspected the damage.

Traders, including Suresh Tupe, Nandu Jadhav, Kantilal Rajput, Ambadas Nikam, Sanjay Borse, Mayur Nikam and Shrikant Chavan, reportedly suffered losses worth lakhs of rupees and demanded financial assistance from the government.

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